Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $12.79 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,827 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $124.01 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

