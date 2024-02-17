Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $18.21 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,073,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.5% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,387,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,226,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

COP stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

