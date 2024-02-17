EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-4% yr/yr to $4.74-4.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.26-2.34 EPS.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $10.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.98. 1,113,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.11. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $341.81. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $326.27.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,344,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,759,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

