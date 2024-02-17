EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,117. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 170.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.