Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $34.58-35.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $34.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.793-8.893 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion. Equinix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 34.580-35.310 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $851.00.

Equinix Stock Down 2.1 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $856.23 on Friday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $881.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $816.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $779.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $16,800,982. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,878,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,837,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,777,000 after buying an additional 230,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,039,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

