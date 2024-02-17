Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get EVE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVEX

EVE Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

Shares of NYSE:EVEX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 49,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,410. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. EVE has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.