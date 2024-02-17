Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
