Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.60 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Everbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVBG

Everbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Everbridge by 68.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Everbridge by 38.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.