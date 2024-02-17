Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.22. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

