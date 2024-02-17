Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.22. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.
About Evoke Pharma
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.