Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Excelerate Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of EE opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

