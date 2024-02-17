Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector underperform rating and a $131.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.75.

EXR opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.08 and a 200-day moving average of $132.75.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

