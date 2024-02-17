Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.08

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 650273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $30,712.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at $462,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.