Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.08

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 650273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $30,712.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at $462,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fate Therapeutics
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.