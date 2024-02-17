Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $111.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

