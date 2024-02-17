Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $928.94 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $954.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $366.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $794.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.07.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

