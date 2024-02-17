Fiera Capital Corp Has $526,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $259.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.26. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $264.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

