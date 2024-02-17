Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 45.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ED opened at $87.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.