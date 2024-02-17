Fiera Capital Corp Invests $228,000 in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.09% of Core Molding Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 669.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 364,916 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 83.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $161.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.65. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMT. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

