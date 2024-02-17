Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 1,254 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,295 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,198,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 47.40%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

