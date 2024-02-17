Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,077,000 after acquiring an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,405,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $186.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.74. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

