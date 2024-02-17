Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.27 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $167.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

