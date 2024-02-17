Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

