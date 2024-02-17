Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $2,124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FBIN opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $81.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.