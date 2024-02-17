Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

