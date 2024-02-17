Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,076 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after buying an additional 1,945,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,085,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,177,000 after buying an additional 416,818 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

