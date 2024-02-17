Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 16,687 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,687 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 87,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 506,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.