Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.