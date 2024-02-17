Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $19.23 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $296.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on Financial Institutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Financial Institutions by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.