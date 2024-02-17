Financial Survey: LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) & Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) and Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LGI Homes and Iida Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes 1 3 1 0 2.00 Iida Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

LGI Homes currently has a consensus price target of $116.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.42%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Iida Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

89.4% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Iida Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of LGI Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LGI Homes and Iida Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes $2.30 billion 1.30 $326.57 million $7.68 16.53 Iida Group N/A N/A N/A C$172.94 0.10

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Iida Group. Iida Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LGI Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LGI Homes and Iida Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes 8.10% 10.58% 5.71% Iida Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LGI Homes beats Iida Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. The company serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

