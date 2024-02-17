First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
First National Financial Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of FN stock opened at C$40.87 on Friday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 32,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95. 71.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on First National Financial
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.