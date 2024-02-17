First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

First National Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FN stock opened at C$40.87 on Friday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 32,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95. 71.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Get Our Latest Report on First National Financial

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.