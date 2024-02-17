First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.41

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.41 and last traded at $82.32, with a volume of 76650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.89.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.