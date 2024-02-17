First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.41

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.41 and last traded at $82.32, with a volume of 76650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,677,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,855,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

