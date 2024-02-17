First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.72

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.72 and last traded at $93.72, with a volume of 2077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.92.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3994 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
