First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.72

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.72 and last traded at $93.72, with a volume of 2077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.92.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3994 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 13,177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

