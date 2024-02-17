First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of RDVY stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $52.39.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
