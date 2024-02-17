First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

