Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $26,018,000. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.04. 2,207,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,896. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $148.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average is $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

