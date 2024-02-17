Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Stryker worth $1,632,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $352.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.48.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

