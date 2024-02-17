Fmr LLC Buys 627,146 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.74% of Ingersoll Rand worth $1,222,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after buying an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,557,000 after buying an additional 776,133 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,237. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

