Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,417,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 811,983 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,944,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $59,403,000. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,998,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 82.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $450.96. 1,016,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.58.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

