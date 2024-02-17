Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,047,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405,363 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.18% of Monster Beverage worth $1,749,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,077,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.