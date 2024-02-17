Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,136,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,415,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $176,219,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,786 shares of company stock worth $3,047,390 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $188.39. 1,953,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,393. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

