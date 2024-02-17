Fmr LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 8.00% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,885,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,727,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 357,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,683,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 512,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 49,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. 5,169,111 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

