Fmr LLC Has $1.50 Billion Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,261,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467,085 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Fiserv worth $1,497,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0 %

FI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.04. 2,207,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.54. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $148.65.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

