Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,522,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 92,229 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,207,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $113.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,151,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,314. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.56.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

