Fmr LLC Purchases 181,889 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,889 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.14% of Regal Rexnord worth $1,282,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,467,000 after purchasing an additional 506,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,902,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.39. 783,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -185.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.81.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

