Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,261 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.02% of KLA worth $1,258,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $8.97 on Friday, reaching $661.35. 1,060,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,941. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $677.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $592.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

