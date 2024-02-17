Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

