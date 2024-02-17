Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.26% of FOX worth $39,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in FOX by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in FOX by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

