Frank E. Thomas Acquires 2,000 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) Director Frank E. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Larimar Therapeutics
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.