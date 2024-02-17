Frank E. Thomas Acquires 2,000 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) Director Frank E. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 668,203 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,455,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,152 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

