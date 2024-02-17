Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$13.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.43. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$16.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRU. National Bankshares cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.15.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

