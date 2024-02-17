Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$13.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.43. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$16.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
