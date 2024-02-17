FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

About FS Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

