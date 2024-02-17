FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
FS Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FSBW stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp
About FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FS Bancorp
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.