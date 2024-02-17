Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 66,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,871. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 4.39. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

