Fundamental Research Analysts Give Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) a C$0.67 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.67 target price on Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Panoro Minerals Price Performance
Shares of CVE PML opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Panoro Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$29.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.29.
About Panoro Minerals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Panoro Minerals
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Panoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.