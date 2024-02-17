Fundamental Research Analysts Give Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) a C$0.67 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.67 target price on Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Panoro Minerals Price Performance

Shares of CVE PML opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Panoro Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$29.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Panoro Minerals alerts:

About Panoro Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the southern Peru. The company was formerly known as Panoro Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Panoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.