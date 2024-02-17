Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $15.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.61 million, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.95. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 135.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 648.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 121,568 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

